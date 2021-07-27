The deadline for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health workers to start the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine regime before the Sept. 1 deadline for all system employees to be vaccinated is Wednesday.

LG Health staff — who had until July 9 to apply for a COVID-19 vaccine exemption — have begun receiving determinations on their exemption filings, according to an attorney advising employees opposed to the new mandate.

It is unclear how many LG Health employees have sought a religious or medical exemption.

John Lines, an LG Health spokesman, did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment on the number of exemptions employees have sought.

But Eric Winter, a Berks County attorney advising LG Health employees, has estimated a couple hundred workers could have sought an exemption based on turnout to meetings discussing the mandate. In Winter’s opinion, the most likely avenue for workers was a medical exemption as those for religious reasons are fairly uncommon.

Employees opposed to the mandate have sought a reversal of the policy announced via staff memo by LGH CEO John J. Herman on May 19.

"We're dealing with LGH's policies not law," Winter said. "And they can change their policies."

A reversal would not be unprecedented — Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology did an about-face on its student vaccination mandate —but unlikely. Instead, LG Health officials have continued to defend the policy.

“As we continue to solicit and verify vaccination compliance among our workforce, it has been our practice not to provide interim updates,” an LGH spokesperson wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline Monday. “We continue to offer resources to employees with questions about vaccine safety and efficacy and our policy to ensure that everyone has the information they need to take this step to help protect our patients, each other, and the communities we serve.”

Since Penn Medicine implemented the new vaccine policy across its health system, nearly 50 hospitals, health systems and groups have implemented a similar mandate, according to Becker’s Hospital Review, an industry publication that tracks business and legal news.

A handful of these staff vaccine mandates, though, are tied to full approval by the U.S. Federal Drug and Administration.

And, the American Hospital Association board of trustees last week approved a policy statement that “strongly urges the vaccination of all health care personnel.”

Neither UPMC nor WellSpan Health, which operate hospitals in Lancaster County, have followed suit with policies of their own.

Spokespeople from both health systems told LNP | LancasterOnline that they continue to weigh the evidence on efficacy and encourage staff vaccinations.

“Vaccination is one layer of protection; at UPMC, our multiple infection prevention efforts – including mandatory employee, patient and visitor masking – are highly effective at preventing transmission of COVID-19 within our facilities,” Kelly McCall, a UPMC spokeswoman, said in an email.

Because of the time lapse between doses, compliance moving forward will require LG Health employees receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.