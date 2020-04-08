Three Lancaster County retirement communities have reported more positive COVID-19 tests in residents or staff, and one of them has reported additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Brethren Village, Homestead Village and Mennonite Home Communities all reported additional cases, and Brethren Village reported two deaths.

Brethren Village

Brethren Village said the two residents that died were both tested for COVID-19, but results were pending.

These deaths come less than a week after the retirement community reported its first.

Brethren Village also announced two more residents and two CNAs — all in the skilled nursing memory unit — tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tests are being conducted when signs, symptoms and exposure risks have been identified.," the retirement community said in a statement. "At this time, Residents and Team Members who meet current Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control criteria for testing are being tested."

In all, Brethren Village has reported 10 cases — two administrative staff members, three CNAs and five residents — and three deaths.

Homestead Village

Homestead Village announced its first two COVID-19 cases in residents via an online statement.

Both residents have been moved to a negative pressure room and are being cared for by "a separate, specially equipped care staff."

A part-time employee at the retirement community had tested positive, a post on its website said March 28.

According to the statement, the employee had not worked since March 14 and "was was never symptomatic while on campus."

"Homestead Village is closely following the protocol of our emergency preparedness plan, and all nursing home residents and staff will continue to be monitored for symptoms," the statement said.

Mennonite Home Communities

Mennonite Home Communities announced that while Woodcrest Villa and the personal care units have no new cases, two staff members and one resident in the skilled nursing unit at Mennonite Home tested positive for COVID-19, an online statement read.

The staff members have been isolating at homes since symptoms developed.

The three additional cases bring Mennonite Home's total to 46 cases of COVID-19. Six deaths have also been reported by the home, though one was not tested for COVID-19, but was presumed to have it.

