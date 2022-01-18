The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Lancaster County sits at a pandemic high of 34 on Tuesday and total hospitalizations rose to 229, four short of the record set on Jan. 12, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Data released by state and local agencies shows that unvaccinated individuals continue to comprise the vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. About 70% of the 132 COVID-19 patients and 81% of the 21 COVID-19 patients on ventilators at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, are not fully vaccinated, according to hospital data.

In Pennsylvania, about 78% of COVID-19 cases, 85% of hospitalizations and 84% of deaths from Jan. 1, 2021 through Jan. 4, 2022 were among people who were not fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Just over 66% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.4% are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 14, according to state data.

The increase in hospitalizations comes a week after COVID-19 cases in the county appeared to hit a peak, with the daily case average reaching about 1,196 cases a day on Jan. 11 before declining steadily to about 913 cases a day Monday. Before the latest surge, the case average had peaked at about 429 cases a day in December 2020.

COVID-19 deaths, which tend to lag behind increases in cases and hospitalizations, are on track to make January the third-deadliest month of the pandemic, with 84 deaths reported through the first 16 days of the month. December 2020 was the deadliest month with 207 deaths, followed by April 2020 with 182.