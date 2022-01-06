Lancaster County and Pennsylvania both set new pandemic records Thursday for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

Locally, 197 patients were being treated in Lancaster County’s three hospitals. That beat the previous record of 193 set on Monday and tied on Wednesday, and it marked a 34% increase since Christmas Day, when the patient count had dipped to 147.

There were 26 COVID-19 patients on ventilators Thursday, which was just below the record of 29 set earlier this week.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has jumped 48% since Christmas Day, and hit 6,446 on Thursday. That surpassed the previous pandemic high mark of 6,346 patients set over a year ago on Dec. 16, 2020.

The surge of patients has strained many of the state’s hospital systems and caused some to ask for help. A federal strike team was approved a week ago to assist at WellSpan York Hospital. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said this week that it was weighing a similar request to help support its overwhelmed and overworked staff.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has also updated its hospital visitation guidelines this week as the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to circulate widely here and nationwide, driving new case numbers far beyond previous records and making home tests sometimes hard to find. The new guidelines require anyone entering the hospital to wear a “medical-grade mask.”

Unvaccinated patients continue to make up the vast majority of those being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, and health officials continue to encourage vaccines as the best protection against serious illness and death.

On Thursday, Lancaster General reported 126 COVID-19 patients, including 17 on ventilators. Ninety-nine of its patients, and all but two of those on ventilators, were unvaccinated, according to data on the hospital’s website.