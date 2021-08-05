Pennsylvania’s first COVID-19 mobile response unit will make a stop in Lancaster County later this week with an emphasis on providing free vaccinations to underserved communities.

The vaccination tour comes as infections are on the rise with only 54% of Lancaster County’s population 12 and older fully vaccinated. The level of community transmission in Lancaster County is substantial, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“What started as a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 mobile testing and education initiative has shifted into overdrive with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination tour,” George Fernandez, founder and CEO of Latino Connection said in a press release.

Fernandez added, “We are doing what we know needs to be done, with the resources we have to win the war on COVID-19.”

Launched in April, Latino Connection’s mobile unit — called Community-Accessible Testing & Education or CATE — is about halfway through its 100-plus stop vaccination tour across the state.

CATE is expected to also make stops in York and Clarion counties on this tour.

The 40-foot mobile unit was in Lancaster County in August.

Stops are determined by socio-economic demographics and testing needs.

While patients are not required to have health insurance or identification, they must pre-register at www.CATEmobileunit.com.

Services will be offered in English and Spanish. Social distancing and masking will be followed.

UPMC also is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Aug. 25 and Sept. 15 at Millersville State University.

Pre-registration at https://vaccine.upmc.com/ is encouraged, but not required. Appointments can also be scheduled daily by calling 844-876-2822 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All three of the COVID-19 vaccines with emergency approval will be offered. With proof of a first dose, patients can complete their vaccination series.

The upcoming CATE stops are:

• Ephrata WIC Office — Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 560 Reading Road, Ephrata.

• Roberto Clemente Field — Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the field, 333 Dauphin St., Lancaster.

• Day of Healing at Long's Park — Aug. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1401 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster.

The CATE initiative is partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Latino Connection and Highmark Blue Shield, the Independence Blue Cross Foundation and Penn State Health.

Minors must fill out a consent form from a parent or legal guardian.