After tailing off to record lows two weeks ago, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising steadily in Pennsylvania.

On July 13, the state had just 243 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health. Since then, the count has increased each day, rising by 77%, to 430, as of Tuesday.

That was the highest number in more than five weeks, but it’s still far lower than during earlier phases of the coronavirus pandemic. The patient count peaked at 3,017 in the pandemic’s initial surge in spring 2020, and it hit 6,346 in December, the worse month of the health crisis.

In Lancaster County, there were 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday and Tuesday, up from just 2 on July 18. The current count is the highest since mid-June, but it is nowhere near the peaks of 65 hospitalized patients in spring 2020 or 178 in December.

The fear, of course, is that hospitalizations will continue to climb if daily case rates — which began increasing earlier in July — maintain their rise and if the highly contagious Delta variant spreads more broadly among unvaccinated residents, who represent about half the total population in Lancaster County.

Statewide, the average daily number of new cases, measured over seven days, has more than tripled since July 11, from 181 to 618. On Tuesday, the health department reported 986 new cases statewide, the highest one-day count since late May.

In Lancaster County, the daily average of new cases stood at 28 as of Tuesday, up from a record low of just 3 on July 8 and the highest average since June 1.

Deaths, so far, remain at near record lows and do not yet appear to be increasing, though if earlier phases of the pandemic are an indication, deaths will eventually start to climb if cases and hospitalizations keep rising.

Over the past week, Pennsylvania has reported 26 COVID-19 deaths, or fewer than four per day on average. The last COVID-19 death in Lancaster County was on July 16, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, and there have been only four in July.

The COVID-19 death toll since March 2020 stands at 1,054 in Lancaster County and 27,831 statewide.