The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to climb in Lancaster County, surpassing 100 over the weekend, according to state Department of Health data.

As of Monday, the county’s three hospitals were treating 106 COVID-19 patients, the most since April 21. There were 16 patients on ventilators, a four-fold increase from one week ago and the most since May 3.

Hospitalizations here peaked at 178 in December, during the deadliest phase of the coronavirus pandemic and just as vaccines were starting to become available. Since then, about half of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated, but many residents have declined to accept the protection.

At the county’s largest hospital, Lancaster General, about 85% of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated and 15% were so-called breakthrough cases of vaccinated people, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for LG Health, said at a press conference last week.

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have been rising steadily here since July, after they fell to record lows earlier in the summer. In late June and early July, there were just a handful of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and fewer than 10 new cases were being reported each day.

As of Monday, the county had averaged 223 new cases per day over the past week, the highest daily average since February.

The rising number of cases and hospitalized patients led to an increase in COVID-19 deaths a month ago, and deaths have been averaging about one per day since then. After logging just six COVID-19 deaths in July, the county’s coroner recorded 18 in August and has reported 22 so far in September, bringing the pandemic’s total to 1,096 since March 2020.

Health officials continue to urge unprotected residents to seek vaccinations, which are available to those 12 and older.

Fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are seven times less likely to acquire COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from the novel coronavirus, according to data in a state report released last week.