The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County saw a slight uptick over the past week despite declines in new infections, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The hospitalization figure stood at 35 on Wednesday, up from 31 the week before. It had dipped as low as 27 on Thursday before rising as high as 39 Tuesday, according to the state data.

Lancaster averaged 83 new COVID-19 cases per day from June 15 to June 21, down from an average of 91 the week before. The case average reached as high as 139 during its most recent peak in late May.

The county coroner did not immediately respond to requests for figures on COVID-19 deaths in the past week.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children under five years old and over six months old. The vaccine is administered in three doses, with the first two given three weeks apart followed by the third dose at least eight weeks after the second.