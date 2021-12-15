Lancaster County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb and set another pandemic record today, reaching 186 after rising to 180 yesterday, then the highest mark since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have more than doubled in just a month, skyrocketing from the 70s in mid-November to their record-setting levels this week.

While there has been a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, Lancaster County’s numbers in the past month outpace Pennsylvania’s and all but one of its neighboring counties’ rates of increase. Since Nov. 15, Pennsylvania has seen its COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 72.5%, while Lancaster County’s have by 106.7%.

Current Hospitalizations as of Dec. 15 and Rates Of Increase Since Nov. 15 Lancaster County: 186 hospitalizations, 106.7% increase Berks County: 141 hospitalizations, 131.1% increase Chester County: 83 hospitalizations, 102.4% increase Dauphin County: 161 hospitalizations, 62.6% increase Lebanon County: 45 hospitalizations, 50% increase York County: 222 hospitalizations, 86.6% increase

None of Lancaster’s neighboring counties broke pandemic records for hospitalizations this week, though Lebanon County tied its record of 51 yesterday. Pennsylvania recorded 4,648 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, shy of it’s record of 6,346 in December 2020.

Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, has 125 of the county’s COVID-19 patients. Of LGH’s COVID-19 patients, about 81% are unvaccinated, including all but two in the hospital’s ICU and on ventilators.

Health officials continue to urge county residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who were fully vaccinated more than six months ago to get their booster shots.

The increase in hospitalizations follows a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. The seven-day case average in Lancaster County reached just over 362 yesterday, up from 193 a month ago and its highest level since February. The case average here peaked at 429 on Dec. 9, 2020.

As of Tuesday, 54 people in the county have died of COVID-19 in December, putting it on track to be the deadliest month since January. The pandemic’s total COVID-19 toll stands at 1,327 since the first death here in March 2020.