COVID-19 indicators in Lancaster County remained mostly flat in the past week, with a modest decrease in the number of hospitalizations and infection rate, according to the state Department of Health.

Thirty-six people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, down from 41 a week earlier. Hospitalizations in the county have not exceeded 51 this summer, a figure reached on Aug. 23, according to the state data.

About 102 people a day were testing positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the data. The seven-day average in Lancaster stood at 106 new cases a day a week earlier. Case figures are likely undercounted due to the wide availability of at-home test kits whose results go unreported, national public health officials have said over the past few months.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended updated COVID-19 booster shots that have added Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to better defend against those variants of the virus. Locations offering the booster shots can be found at vaccines.gov.

Second booster shots are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults 50 years and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised. The Pfizer-BioNTech updated boosters are available to those 12 and older, while the Moderna boosters are available to those 18 and older.