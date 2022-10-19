The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County has remained below 40 since the beginning of September, an encouraging sign as the county has yet to see a spike in the metric with the cold-weather season underway.

Nine people in the county have died of the virus over the past four weeks, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 1,720, according to the county coroner’s office.

Hospitalizations and deaths have ticked upward during each of the last two winters, as holiday gatherings lead to more cases. The same is likely to happen this year, national health officials have warned in recent weeks.

The waning effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines over time coupled with low uptake of new boosters could increase the likelihood of another wave of infections. Just 5.5% of eligible residents in Lancaster County have received their bivalent COVID-19 booster, according to the state Department of Health.

Anyone age 5 and older who has received their initial vaccine series or booster at least two months ago should receive a bivalent booster, which includes added protection against some Omicron strains of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hospitalization figure and the tally of COVID-19 deaths remain the county’s most telling indicators of the continuing impact of the pandemic as case counts have increasingly become an insufficient metric due to the number of people who test at home.

Still, the case data does provide a portrait of how infection rates change over time. The rate hit a recent peak of about 110 cases per day on Sept. 1 before declining steadily to about 64 cases per day as of Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Hospitalizations have remained below the low 50s since mid-February, when the county was coming out of the omicron wave of infections that saw record case numbers and hospitalizations. Since the early summer, the figure has mostly plateaued.