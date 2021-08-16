The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has hit its highest level in three months in Lancaster County.

There were 36 patients at the county’s three hospitals as of Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported. Seven patients were in intensive care and five were on ventilators.

That’s the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients here — and the most on ventilators — since May 19, according to health department data.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients also continues to increase. It surpassed 1,000 over the weekend, and stood at 1,115 Monday morning. That was the highest total since May 27.

The increase in hospitalizations began a month ago after the numbers fell to pandemic lows earlier in the summer. The recent rise in hospitalizations followed a surge of new COVID-19 cases that is continuing as the highly contagious delta variant increases its spread here and nationwide.

Lancaster County became an area of high community transmission for COVID-19 last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and there is little indication it will leave that category anytime soon.

The CDC recommends indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with high transmission, though most local school districts have so far said they will not follow that recommendation and require masks when fall classes begin.

The county is averaging 94 new COVID-19 cases per day, after remaining in single digits from mid-June to mid-July. The current rate is twice what it was just two weeks ago.

Although they are rising steadily, the rates of new cases and hospitalizations are still well below their pandemic peaks of December. The number of hospitalized patients climbed as high as 178 in Lancaster County that month and to 6,346 statewide, just as vaccination programs were getting started.

So far, less than half of Lancaster County’s total population — and slightly more than half of its age-eligible population of 12 and older — is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vaccination vastly reduces the chance of serious illness and death, health officials have said, even if a "breakthrough" infection occurs.

COVID-19 deaths, which often come several weeks after infections, have so far not shown much sign of increasing here in recent weeks, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County has recorded two COVID-19 deaths in August, and there were six in July, which the lowest full-month total since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The current number of lives lost here to the pandemic stands at 1,058 and the worst month was December, with 207 deaths.