Lancaster County’s COVID-19 indicators have surged since Thanksgiving, with new cases from Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 up about 54% from the week before, hospitalizations hitting a 12-month high and weekly deaths climbing to their highest level since January, according to state and county data.

The county recorded 2,401 new COVID-19 cases last week, up from 1,561 the week before, according to the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations reached 166 on Dec. 6, their highest level since Dec. 14, 2020, the department reported, and the county totaled 28 deaths last week, up from 21 the week before, according to the county’s coroner.

The dismal portrait of the pandemic comes even before the omicron variant of the coronavirus, whose transmissibility and severity remains unclear, has been officially detected in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania’s first case of omicron was detected in Philadelphia last week.

The unvaccinated comprise about 80% of the 108 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, including all but a handful on ventilators and in the hospital’s ICU as of Dec. 7.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2, 90% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations and 89% of COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania were among unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, according to the state Department of Health.

The death reported on Dec. 7 brought the county’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic up to 1,297, or an average of just over two per day. With 24 deaths reported so far in the first seven days of December, the county is already on pace to eclipse more than 100 deaths for the month if current trends hold. There were 79 COVID-19 deaths here in October and 68 in November, according to the coroner.

Just under 62% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 3, with the county adding 3,098 partial vaccinations last week, up from 3,057 the week before, according to the state Department of Health.

The pace of new full vaccinations grew to 2,651 last week from 1,357 the week before, consistent with a rise in partial vaccinations weeks earlier. As of Friday, 55.6% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

About 8,800 county residents got COVID-19 boosters last week, up from about 6,900 the week before, bringing the county total to about 72,850.