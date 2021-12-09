Lancaster County is on the verge of setting a pandemic record for COVID-19 hospitalizations after the state Department of Health reported 173 patients in area hospitals today, just shy of the 178 reported on Dec. 10, 2020.

The 28 COVID-19 patients on ventilators reported today ties the pandemic record set on Dec. 4, 2020, according to the state data.

The unvaccinated continue to comprise the vast majority of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, making up about 77% of its 106 total COVID-19 patients and all but two of its COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

As of Dec. 3, just under 62% of eligible county residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.6% are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Hospitalizations have been steadily ascending in the last 30 days as COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed to an average of about 340 a day as of Dec. 8. Just 74 patients were reported in area hospitals on Nov. 9, when cases averaged about 178 a day.

The county surpassed 1,300 total deaths since the pandemic’s beginning yesterday after reporting 30 in the first eight days of December.