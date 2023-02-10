COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County further declined following a peak of 72 patients on Jan. 3, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That peak represents a marked decline in infections from peaks over the previous two years.

In light of the milder winter peak, some health officials suggest immunization, and immunity conveyed by the broad base of people who contracted the virus and recovered, are effectively making the disease less of a threat to the population at large.

“This pattern suggests that COVID-19 is most likely to remain at a low level rather than produce another major spike, as we saw a year ago,” said Joseph M. Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

For all of January, just 48 COVID-19 patients required hospitalization at Lancaster General Hospital, down from 168 in January 2022 and 127 in January 2021.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6, 17 COVID-19-related deaths had been recorded in the county, according to the Lancaster County coroner’s office. Most of the deceased were in their 70s and 80s and dealing with underlying health factors.

Kontra said versions of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been responsible for most infections in the county over the past year. He said though new subvariants of the omicron variant arise, none seem able to break through the herd immunity generated by vaccination, boosters and natural infection.

Kontra said there’s a chance that major mutations in the virus could slow or end altogether, reducing the chances that a more lethal or contagious version will emerge that could send hospitalizations and deaths soaring again.

Still, the CDC continues to see new lineages of omicron and says new variants could cause increases in cases, especially in localized areas.

Respiratory viruses thrive during winter months because people spend more time indoors in close contact and poorly ventilated areas. Cases and hospitalizations typically decline into spring, but viruses can target someone of higher risk – especially the unvaccinated– causing more severe disease and requiring hospitalization.

A higher-than-average wave of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, was measured in the state and nationally in the fall, triggering reports of hospitals overrun with cases, often among children. But that wave subsided, at least locally, as LGH said it does not have any hospitalized influenza or RSV patients presently.

The future of vaccines

To prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and death, the state Health Department continues to urge all residents to get up to date with their vaccine regimen, especially those who have yet to receive the bivalent booster. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster provides broad protection against COVID-19 and subvariants of the omicron strain of the virus.

As of Feb. 8, just 61.3% of county residents were fully vaccinated, according to the state. A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose in a two-dose vaccine series, like those produced by Moderna and Pfizer, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine, like those produced by Johnson & Johnson.

Only 15% of eligible county residents have received the bivalent booster, according to the Health Department. These statistics are consistent with the rest of the state.

Last month, President Biden announced the public and national health emergencies for COVID-19 will end May 11. Moderna and Pfizer expect to charge $110-$130 per dose. The emergency declaration allowed the government to provide free vaccines, tests and some treatments.

Uninsured Americans will now need to pay out-of-pocket for the vaccine, while those on Medicare and Medicaid will continue to receive vaccines for free or at a reduced price.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 14% of county residents under the age of 65 live without health insurance.

While the flu largely disappears during summer months, Kontra does not expect COVID-19 to disappear altogether. He believes the virus is here to stay at some level year-round, and said he is curious whether COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will fall to even lower levels in the spring.