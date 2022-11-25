COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain relatively low in Lancaster County: Twenty-five people were in hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, and about 54 people per day were testing positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Hospitalizations have hovered in the 20s and 30s since September as the case rate has fluctuated. Of the 18 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General Hospital Wednesday, just one was in the ICU.

Meanwhile, nationwide, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) appear to be on a slight decline from a surge that began in October, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The national rate of RSV hospitalizations dropped to 2.9 per 100,000 people the week ending Nov. 19 from 4.7 the week before, while the five-week average of PCR detections of RSV cases in Pennsylvania dropped from about 575 to 555, according to the CDC.

RSV is a virus that causes mostly coldlike symptoms in adults but can develop into pneumonia and bronchiolitis in very young children, according to the CDC. It’s most often spread through direct contact with saliva or mucus, unclean hands or germy surfaces, according to Lancaster General Health, and almost all children are able to recover from RSV on their own.

The state Department of Health’s latest report on the flu for the week ending Nov. 5 showed 408 positive flu tests in Lancaster County since Oct. 2, out of a total of more than 12,000 statewide.

Locations providing flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be found at www.vaccines.gov. There is not yet a vaccine to prevent RSV, according to the CDC.