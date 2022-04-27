COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County increased over the weekend after hovering in the single digits for most of April, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The rise in hospitalizations came about five weeks after an uptick in new cases was registered, a pattern seen throughout the pandemic.

Case and hospitalization levels remain relatively low, similar to those of early August 2021, and one person has died in the past week, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since March 2020 to 1,655.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County increased from 5 on Friday to 10 on Saturday and stood at 11 on Wednesday, according to the state data.

The seven-day average of new cases rose to 48 per day on Tuesday, a 41.6% increase from a week earlier. The case average hit an eight-month low of about 14 new cases per day on March 22 before slowly rising again. The pandemic record for new cases in the county is about 1,195 per day, set in mid-January.

Lancaster’s pace of increase in COVID-19 cases is faster than Pennsylvania’s as a whole, as cases statewide increased by 18.7% in the last week, according to the state data.