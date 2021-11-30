COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County shot up to 141, the highest they’ve been since January, while the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators hit a 2021-high of 25 on Nov. 30, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Just three weeks ago, hospitalizations were barely half of what they are now: 74 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus and 16 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators on Nov. 9. But the numbers have soared as COVID-19 cases have increased from averaging about 174 a day on Nov. 8 to about 219 a day on Nov. 29.

Unvaccinated people make up about three quarters of the 87 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, and all but one of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated, according to hospital data.

COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of contracting the virus and severe complications from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In September, unvaccinated people in the United States had a 5.8 times greater chance of testing positive for COVID-19 and 14 times greater chance of dying from it compared to fully vaccinated people.

Hospitalizations remain below the pandemic peak of 178 recorded on Dec. 10, 2020 -- the day after the county’s seven-day case average peaked at about 429 cases per day -- but they are moving steadily closer to that mark.

COVID-19 deaths rose last week, totaling 18 from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27 versus eight the week before, according to the county coroner’s office.

November’s case total remains below September’s, which was the highest since January, and the 62 deaths recorded so far in November are fewer than the 79 recorded in October, which was the deadliest month since February. The pandemic’s local death toll since March 2020 is now at 1,267, according to the coroner’s office.

New partial vaccinations decreased last week to 2,986 from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27, down from their fall peak of 4,292 two weeks earlier. Both weekly totals are well below those of the spring, when tens of thousands were receiving their first shots, but November saw the most people become partially vaccinated since May.

Full vaccinations increased but the pace continues to lag behind partial vaccinations, totaling 1,312 last week, up from 1,090 the week before. About 61 percent of eligible county residents have at least one dose of the vaccine and about 55 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

The weekly total of people receiving their COVID-19 boosters dropped to 6,807 last week, down from 9,587 the week before. Nearly 37,400 received their additional shots in November, bringing the total to 63,421 county residents. The CDC recommends every adult receive a COVID-19 booster shot at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna series.