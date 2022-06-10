COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County began to decline last week following a drop in new infections more than a week earlier, a sign that the pandemic’s impact is waning heading into the summer months.

After reaching a four-month high of 48 on June 3, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county declined as low as 30 on Tuesday before rising to 36 Wednesday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the county was about 103 new cases per day as of Tuesday, down 12% from a week earlier and down 26% from its recent peak of 139 set on May 25.

The drop in new infections in Lancaster tracks closely with the decline in Pennsylvania overall, where the case rate fell by 10% from May 31 through June 7, according to the state data.

As of May 25, Lancaster County had recorded 1,671 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020, according to the county coroner’s office. An updated version of the figure was not immediately available.