Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Lancaster County sharply increased to 122 over the weekend, the highest level since late January, after hovering around 100 since mid-September, according to data from the state Department of Health.

A little more than half of those patients are at Lancaster General Hospital, according to hospital data. Approximately 84 percent of hospitalized patients at LGH are unvaccinated.

In Pennsylvania as a whole, unvaccinated patients comprised about 74 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past month.

Despite the increase in hospitalizations, just 10 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators as of Oct. 11, versus 11 the week before. At LGH, all six of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated, according to hospital data.

While COVID-19 deaths in the county decreased to 18 from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 after rising to 22 the week before, deaths in October are on pace to overtake September for the largest number of monthly deaths since February. Fifty people died last month due to the coronavirus, according to data from the county coroner, while 32 have died so far this month.

Weekly cases also reached their highest mark since January, totaling 1,680 from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. The county is averaging approximately 216 cases a day over the past seven days, though case data for recent days may be incomplete.

The number of county residents receiving COVID-19 booster shots continues to climb, exceeding 3,000 from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. An additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to those 65 years and older and adults who work or live in high-risk settings or have underlying medical conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New vaccinations dropped last week compared to the week before, as an additional 1,426 residents became fully vaccinated from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 versus 1,721 the week before. Just 1,440 received their first shots last week, down from 1,736 the week before.

Just shy of 57 percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated and approximately 61 percent have at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Department of Health data.