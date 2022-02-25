COVID-19 indicators in Lancaster County continued their downward trend this week, and are running at levels similar to those of last August.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county dropped to 39 Friday, down from 61 a week earlier and marking a 36% decline, according to data from the state Department of Health. At the peak of the recent surge, the county had 233 hospitalized patients in mid-January.

At Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, 18 of its 25 COVID-19 patients, or 72%, were not fully vaccinated. That included all three of its COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data as of Friday.

Though new infections have continued to fall, the rate of decrease has slowed. The seven-day average of new cases fell to about 77 cases per day on Thursday, a 24% decrease from a week ago, according to the state data. The week prior, the rate had fallen by nearly 38%, and it dropped by about 41% the week before that.

With 56 deaths reported from Feb. 1 through Feb. 23, the county remains on track this month to record fewer than half the deaths it did in January, according to data from the county coroner’s office. January’s 160 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic, which has claimed 1,631 lives since late March 2020.