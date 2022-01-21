COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County dropped to 201 Friday from 212 the day before, a continuing sign the county may be emerging from the worst of the virus’ latest surge, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Hospitalizations reached their highest mark of the pandemic just nine days prior, when 233 COVID-19 patients were reported admitted to area hospitals on Jan. 12. The 201 number reported is still well above the pre-Omicron variant record for hospitalizations, which stood at 178 in December 2020.

The hospitalization figure has sharply declined as the seven-day average rate of new COVID-19 cases has also declined, reaching about 798 cases per day as of Thursday, down from the pandemic peak of 1,196 cases per day recorded on Jan. 11.

People who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to comprise nearly three in four of the total COVID-19 patients admitted to Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, and all but two of its COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

The county is on pace to record its third-deadliest month of the pandemic in January after 107 died of COVID-19 through Jan. 21, according to data from the county coroner’s office. The deadliest month was December 2020 with 207 deaths, followed by April 2020 with 182.