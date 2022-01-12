Total deaths of Lancaster County residents jumped by about 19% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and were more than 9% higher in 2021 compared to 2019, with the virus claiming nearly 1,500 lives since it spread here, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 6,070 county residents died from all causes in 2020, a significant increase from the just over 5,100 yearly deaths Lancaster averaged from 2015-19, according to the CDC data. COVID-19 accounted for more than 3 in 4 of the excess deaths.

More than 5,570 residents died last year, of which close to 700 died due to COVID-19. The CDC’s 2021 data is preliminary and does not yet include data from the last 13 days of the year.

The CDC’s COVID-19 death tallies differ from those of the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office because they include all county residents, regardless of where they died, whereas the coroner’s total includes all who died of COVID-19 within the county, regardless of their residency.

Nationwide, nearly 1 million more people have died since February 2020 than would have been expected to prior to the pandemic, including more than 34,000 in Pennsylvania alone, according to the CDC.

“I think it’s unprecedented,” said Walter Tsou, former president of the American Public Health Association and former health commissioner of Philadelphia. “I don’t think any of us in public health could ever imagine a pandemic this widespread and this deep in terms of the number of infections, the number of people who’ve been hospitalized and have died.”

Virus changed how people die

COVID-19 has, by far, been the top underlying cause of death in Lancaster County since it spread here in early 2020. The virus killed 1,420 county residents through Dec. 18 of 2021, according to the preliminary CDC data. The next leading cause, atherosclerosis, killed 876 in 2020 and 2021 combined, followed by dementia, which killed 527.

The CDC defines the underlying cause of death as the disease or injury that led to someone dying or the circumstances that caused their fatal injury. In some reports, the CDC combines multiple causes of death into broader categories, while in others it keeps them separate. For instance, lung cancer might be listed as its own cause of death in some contexts and combined into a single "cancer" category in others.

In addition to the wave of deaths from COVID-19, the county saw a 39% increase from 2019 to 2020 in deaths attributed to cerebrovascular diseases, which affect the brain, and a 23% increase in deaths due to cardiovascular diseases.

A May study found Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans in the United States saw a disproportionate rise in deaths from heart disease and cerebrovascular diseases from March through August 2020, possibly due to the pandemic’s disruption to health care services and people’s fear of catching the virus at hospitals, which was an especially acute concern early in the pandemic.

“The things we do electively, like colonoscopy for colon cancer screening, or even doctor visits to look at your health and your labs … all of that was set aside during the first year of the pandemic,” said Mitchell Kaminski, director of the Population Health program at Jefferson University.

Fatal drug overdoses in Lancaster County also increased in 2020, climbing to 146, a 40% increase from 2019. Nationwide, more than 100,000 died from drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021, the most ever recorded in a single 12-month period. Experts cited the isolation of the pandemic and decreased access to addiction treatment services as possible reasons for the increase.

People struggling with substance abuse can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 or visit https://findtreatment.gov.

At the same time as some non-COVID-19 deaths were increasing in Lancaster County, others that disproportionately affect the older population, such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, saw drops from 2019 to 2020 and 2021.

A possible reason for this decrease could be that COVID-19 claimed the lives of people who would have died from other diseases later on, said Stephen Diamantoni, the county coroner. Neurological and heart conditions, among other chronic diseases, can make people more likely to become severely ill from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“Because they were in a compromised state because of those multiple comorbidities, they're much more susceptible to severe infection from COVID and may have died from COVID,” Diamantoni said.

In investigating possible COVID-19 deaths, Diamantoni’s office examines whether the person tested positive for the virus and had illnesses consistent with its symptoms, such as shortness of breath and low oxygen levels, he said. A positive test result alone is not a guarantee that the death will be labeled a COVID-19 death.

“The question we always ask in determining whether COVID was responsible for the death is, ‘If not for the COVID, would they still be alive?’” Diamantoni said.

A historic impact

In terms of population, Lancaster County experienced about 1,112 total deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020, its highest rate since the CDC began tracking the number in 1968 and 15.5% greater than the next highest year, 1970, which had a rate of about 963 deaths per 100,000. The lowest year was 1989, with about 811 deaths per 100,000.

The closest comparison of an epidemic of a similar scale to COVID-19 would be the 1918 flu pandemic, which the highest estimates indicate claimed the lives of 603 Lancaster County residents, equaling 3.4 deaths per 1,000 residents at a time when the county’s population was barely a third of what it is today. The COVID-19 pandemic’s current mark is about 2.6 deaths per 1,000 residents.

Though it lasted for just two years, the flu pandemic – which, unlike COVID-19, disproportionately impacted younger, healthier adults – had far-reaching impacts on society long after it was gone, said Jane Neff Rollins, a genealogist and epidemiologist who has studied the flu epidemic in Pennsylvania. Families lost their sources of income after a parent died. Businesses owned by flu victims closed for good. Children, carrying the trauma of losing their parents, were sometimes sent to orphanages simply because their families couldn’t afford to raise them.

“Carrying around that level of stress for so long, even if you don't get sick or see a family member get sick and die, is incredibly stressful,” Rollins said.

An October 2021 study found more than 140,000 children in the United States lost a parent or grandparent caregiver to COVID-19 from April 2020 to June 2021.

In the short term, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the process of grieving more difficult for people who have had to be isolated from their dying loved ones, said Patti Anewalt, the director of the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, a Hospice & Community Care program in Mount Joy. Additionally, people have had to delay funerals throughout the pandemic and waited longer to reach out for grief counseling due to many groups and individual sessions being held virtually, Anewalt said.

Anewalt provided support to people grieving after the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville in 2001 and the Nickel Mines shooting in 2006, among other area tragedies. What makes the COVID-19 pandemic different from other disasters, Anewalt said, is the prolonged nature of the pandemic has changed many people’s grief experiences.

“The grief is taking longer to kind of work through for many people because of the other complications in our world and life these days,” Anewalt said. “It’s just not simple.”

The pandemic has also made it difficult for people to come together and collectively grieve, said Rosie Frasso, director of the public health program at Jefferson.

“As a country, as a nation, as a world, we've experienced a lot of loss in a short window of time, and there's definitely some trauma associated with that,” Frasso said. “And then we've had to do a lot of managing and navigating loss in isolation.”