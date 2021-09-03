Several weeks of increases recently pushed COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations back to their springtime levels in Lancaster County, and now deaths, too, have returned to their pre-summer pace.

Over the past two weeks, the county has averaged about one death per day, a pace similar to March, April and May, when there were about 30 COVID-19 deaths per month.

The monthly death tally dropped to nine in June and to a pandemic low of just six in July before it began rising again in August.

According to updated figures from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, August featured 18 COVID-19 deaths, including four on Aug. 31. It was the first time since April 22 that four people had died of COVID-19 here in one day.

Most of August’s deaths were in the second half of the month, following a 13-day stretch without a single death. There have been at least 12 deaths since Aug. 25.

The pandemic’s toll here now stands at 1,076, including at least two so far in the opening days of September. The pandemic's deadliest month was December, with 207 deaths.

Over the past week, the county has averaged about 170 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to data from the state Department of Health, and has been averaging about 60 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

Only about half of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which surged in much of the nation this summer as the highly contagious delta variant spread widely, mostly among the unvaccinated.