The pace of COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County has fallen by about half so far this month, joining a decline that began in January for new cases and hospitalizations.

With 39 COVID-19 deaths reported since Feb. 1, Lancaster County is on track to record about half as many deaths this month as it did in January, according to data from the county coroner’s office. January’s 160 deaths made it the pandemic’s third-deadliest month.

For the week of Feb. 6 through 12, the county reported 18 COVID-19 deaths, the lowest weekly total since mid-November, according to the coroner’s data.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 have continued the declines they began recording last month.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lancaster County dropped to 72 Tuesday, down from 104 a week before, continuing a more than month-long decline after peaking at 233 in mid-January, according to data from the state Department of Health.

People who are not fully vaccinated comprised about 81% of all 42 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, and all eight of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

New COVID-19 infections hit their lowest weekly total since mid-August, with 1,023 cases reported from Feb. 6 through 12, according to the state data. The seven-day case average declined to 132 on Monday, down from 219 the week before.

The pace of new vaccinations continued declining last week, with the weekly total of new partial vaccinations falling by about 26%; new full vaccinations by about 7%; and new booster vaccinations by about 29%.

Just under six in 10 eligible county residents were fully vaccinated as of Feb. 11, and about 47% of those fully vaccinated have received their boosters, according to the state data.