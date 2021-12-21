Updated on Dec. 21 at 4:45 p.m.

Lancaster County is on pace to mark its fourth-deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic after recording 85 deaths through Dec. 21, according to data from the county coroner’s office.

If current trends hold, the county would record about 125 deaths by the end of the month. The worst months were December 2020, with 207 deaths; April 2020 with 182; and January with 143.

The increase in deaths follows a recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which continue to hover near their highest levels of the pandemic. On Tuesday, there were 176 COVID-19 patients reported in area hospitals, according to the state data. Last week, the county set pandemic records for COVID-19 hospitalizations on consecutive days, reaching 180 on Dec. 14 and 186 the day after.

At Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, about 79% of the 114 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday were not fully vaccinated, and that included all but one of the COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

New COVID-19 cases in the county are on track to surpass 10,000 this month, with 6,936 reported through the first 20 days of December, according to the state data. The last time the county passed that mark was January.

The number of new partial vaccinations rose last week to 3,237 from 2,997 the week prior, indicating that more people here are seeking protection for the first time. But the number of new full vaccinations fell to 1,902 last week from 2,649 the week prior.

Full vaccinations continue to lag behind new partial vaccinations following the expansion of vaccine eligibility to children aged 5-11 in the beginning of November. As of Dec. 17, 63.3% of eligible county residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.9% are fully vaccinated.

Just under 32% of the county’s more than 290,000 fully vaccinated residents have received COVID-19 booster shots after the number increased by 9,272 residents from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18, according to the state data.