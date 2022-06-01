COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County reached a three-month high Wednesday, but the rate of new infections declined for six straight days ending Tuesday, a sign the county could be coming down from the latest rise in cases.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus stood at 47 Wednesday, up from 34 a week earlier, according to data from the state Department of Health.

However, the seven-day average of new cases declined to about 116 per day on Tuesday, down from 139 on May 25, which was then the highest rate since February 13.

Cases in Pennsylvania as a whole are on the decline, with the state’s seven-day case average down 24% from a recent peak of about 4,400 new cases per day reached on May 20, according to the state data.

Since new COVID-19 hospitalizations tend to lag changes in the case rate, the county could see a decline in hospitalizations in the coming weeks.

Calls to the county coroner, who maintains data on COVID-19 deaths, were not immediately returned.