The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County fell to 28 Thursday, down from 33 the week prior, according to the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations have wavered between 25 and 41 patients in the past week.

Though hospitalizations were down, the seven-day rate of infections began rising last week after several weeks of decline, increasing from 85 new cases per day on June 22 to 98 on June 29, according to the state data. The most recent peak of daily infections was 139 on May 25, well below the pandemic peak of 1,195 cases per day recorded in early January.

As of Wednesday evening, 1,689 people had died of COVID-19 in Lancaster County since March 2020, an increase of 11 deaths from two weeks earlier, according to the county coroner.

Two omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, have together become dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States, comprising a combined 52.3% of new infections from June 19 through 25, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, 62.4% of Lancaster residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and just under 32% had received their first COVID-19 booster, according to the state data.