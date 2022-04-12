COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County gradually rose last week as the omicron subvariant BA.2 drove similar increases across the nation.

The growth in infections comes at a time when local and state authorities pull back on publicly reporting COVID-19 indicators, which could make it more difficult to track the course of the pandemic.

As of Monday, an average of 26 people in Lancaster were testing positive for COVID-19 each day over the seven days prior, up from just over 17 the week before, according to data from the state Department of Health. The increase in Lancaster mirrors that of Pennsylvania as a whole, where the seven-day case average increased by 39% to 917 cases per day in the same period.

BA.2 accounted for 85.9% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide from April 3 through 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases have risen sharply in parts of the northeast and mid-Atlantic, though levels remain far from the record-setting peaks of mid-January.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County, which tend to lag changes in newly diagnosed cases, have remained stable throughout the past two weeks, hovering in the single digits since April 2 with the exception of April 9, when the figure reached 10.

The county did not add any COVID-19 deaths since April 7, leaving the total since March 2020 at 1,654, according to the county coroner’s office.

Just over 61% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and just under half of those fully vaccinated have received a booster shot as of April 8, according to the state data.