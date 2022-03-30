Lancaster County recorded slight upticks in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations this week after indicators reached their lowest levels since July earlier in the month, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The county has averaged 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past seven days, up from averaging between 14 and 15 a week ago, according to the state data. Since March 1, the county averaged between 17 and 18 hospitalizations, a sharp decline from averaging nearly 73 hospitalizations in February and 160 in January.

The seven-day case average reached about 18 new cases per day Monday, up from 15 a week earlier, according to the state data. Still, the 111 new cases tallied between March 20 and 26 was the lowest weekly total since mid-July 2021. Lancaster is on track to record fewer than a fifth as many cases it did in February this month.

The highly-transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2 is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, comprising about 55% of cases from March 20 through 26, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. has not yet seen a spike in cases due to the subvariant, though it has been driving up cases in Europe.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County this week, and the total so far this month stands at 15. Since March 2020, 1,652 people have died of the virus here.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 booster vaccine for all people 50 and older whose first booster was at least four months ago. It also authorized second boosters for some immunocompromised people 12 and older whose first booster was at least 4 months ago. Vaccines remain the best protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Just under 61% of eligible Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and just under 49% of those fully vaccinated have received their first boosters, according to the state data.