COVID-19 indicators in Lancaster County continue to decline from their recent peak near the beginning of June, with the new-cases average falling to its lowest rate since early May, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The county averaged about 88 new COVID-19 cases a day from June 8 through June 14, according to the state data, down from an average of about 105 during the week ending June 7. The recent peak of COVID-19 cases reached about 139 a day on May 25.

Thirty-one people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, down from 36 a week earlier. Hospitalizations peaked at 48 on June 3.

Since May 25, seven people in the county have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 1,678, according to the county coroner’s office.

As of June 8, about 62% of the county’s eligible residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 31% had received a COVID-19 booster.