COVID-19 infections in Lancaster County continued their gradual decline last week while the decrease in hospitalizations stalled, with indicators remaining at levels just above the pandemic’s record-lows of last summer.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county stood at 15 Tuesday, a level it has hovered around for about two weeks after declining from the mid-20s in early March, according to data from the state Department of Health. The seven-day average of hospitalizations is the lowest it’s been since early August 2021.

Just 116 new COVID-19 cases were reported from March 13 through 19, the lowest weekly total since mid-July 2021, according to the state data. An average of about 15 people in the county were testing positive for the virus each day as of Monday.

The county is on pace in March to record less than a fifth as many COVID-19 cases as it logged in February. As of Tuesday, the county was averaging less than a fourth as many hospitalizations in March as it did last month.

Since March 1, 15 people in the county have died of COVID-19, according to data from the county coroner’s office. That puts Lancaster on pace to record fewer than half the 63 COVID-19 deaths it did in February.

As of March 18, 60.7% of eligible Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 48.5% of those fully vaccinated have received their booster shots.