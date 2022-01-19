COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continued a weeklong decline Tuesday, with the seven-day case average decreasing to about 855 cases a day, down from a pandemic peak of 1,196 cases per day recorded on Jan. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus moderately decreased but remain near their highest levels of the pandemic, with 219 active COVID-19 patients reported in area hospitals on Wednesday, according to the state data. The county set a pandemic record of 233 patients on Jan. 12.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on ventilators declined to 31 Wednesday after setting a pandemic record of 34 the day before.

Of the 137 patients with an active COVID-19 infection at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, about 69% are not fully vaccinated, according to hospital data. For the hospital’s 24 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, about 79% are not fully vaccinated.

(LGH uses the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of fully vaccinated, which includes people who completed the initial one or two-dose regimen at least two weeks ago. People who completed their primary series but have not received their booster are still considered fully vaccinated.)

Lancaster experienced 88 COVID-19 deaths through the first 18 days of the month, putting January on track to be the third-deadliest month of the pandemic behind December 2020, which had 207 deaths, and April 2020, which had 182, according to data from the county coroner’s office.