The fall surge of the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, according to data from the state Department of Health and the county’s coroner, with local case rates and hospitalizations at their highest levels in four months.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases climbed 36% in Lancaster County in the past week, to a daily average of 163 over seven days as of Monday. That’s the highest since April 28, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis shows.

Meanwhile, the seven-day daily average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was up 15% from a week earlier, rising from 48 to 55. Monday’s COVID-19 patient count at the county’s three hospitals stood at 63 — the highest since May 1.

As of Sunday evening, the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, had reported three more COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, raising the August total to 12. That’s twice the July count of six, which was the lowest monthly toll of the pandemic, and it's also higher than June’s total of nine deaths.

The pace of deaths, though, is still far below the pace in earlier months of the pandemic. The worst month was December, with 207 deaths, and the total since March 2020 now stands at 1,068, according to Diamantoni.

The latest surge followed a quiet start to the summer.

Daily cases and hospitalizations had both fallen to pandemic lows, and held in the single digits for several weeks in June and early July, buying precious time for more people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But the pace of vaccinations slowed and the delta variant spread across the nation, pushing case rates high in many areas. Cases here began rising in mid-July and the increase in hospitalizations soon followed. Lancaster County has been at a high rate of community transmission for COVID-19 for most of August, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it is now well above the threshold for that designation.

Deaths have been slower to show an uptick, but have now clearly increased. Ten of the 12 deaths in August have come in the second half of the month, moving the county closer to the one-per-day pace we saw in March, April and May, before the early summer drop-off.

About 56% of the county's age-eligible, 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the health department.