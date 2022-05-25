The rate of increase in COVID-19 infections in Lancaster County continued to slow last week, with the case rate rising by just under 10% from May 17 through 24 after having increased nearly 29% the week before, according to data from the state Department of Health.

On average, about 135 people in the county were testing positive for COVID-19 each day during the week ending Tuesday. While the case rate has slowed its climb, the rate of 136 cases per day recorded Monday was the highest since Feb. 13, according to the state data.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County declined to 34 Wednesday after reaching 41 less than a week earlier, then the highest mark since Feb. 22. Just one of those patients is on a ventilator.

Five people in the county died of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 1,671, according to data from the county coroner’s office. The week earlier, three people had died of the virus.