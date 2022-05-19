The rate of COVID-19 infections in Lancaster County continued its increase this week but at a slightly slower pace than the week earlier, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new cases rose to about 121 per day on Tuesday, up from 96 a week earlier, a 26% increase and the highest since mid-February, according to the state data. The week earlier, cases had risen 36% from about 70 per day.

In Pennsylvania, the case rate increased by about 33% to just under 3,700 new cases per day from May 9 through 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lancaster’s hospitalization figure increased to 35 patients on Wednesday from 25 on May 11, according to the state data. That number is the highest since late February.

Three people died in Lancaster of COVID-19 from May 11 to May 18, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since March 2020 to 1,666.