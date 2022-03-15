The pace of decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in Lancaster County continued to slow after weeks of steep declines following January’s record-setting wave of infections, according to data from the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 indicators in the county remain at levels similar to that of late July and early August 2021, when cases, hospitalizations and deaths had begun to climb after reaching their lowest levels of the pandemic in mid-July.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 20 Tuesday, which was similar to the 21 a week ago but higher than the seven-month low of 12 it had dipped to on Friday, according to the state data.

The seven-day average of new cases per day dropped to about 21 Monday, down from about 30 a week earlier, according to the state data. The week-over-week decline in the case average amounted to a 30% decrease last week, versus a 43% decrease the week before and a 40% decrease two weeks earlier.

Lancaster recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths through the first 11 days of March, putting the county on pace to have fewer than half the deaths in March as the 63 it did in February, according to data from the county coroner’s office. If current trends hold, it would be the lowest monthly death toll since August 2021.

As of Friday, 60.5% of eligible county residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 48.3% of those fully vaccinated have received booster shots, according to the state data.