Like many parts of the nation, Lancaster County set new COVID-19 case count records this week as it headed toward the New Year’s holiday. Hospitalizations and deaths remained high but below record levels.

As of Wednesday, the county was averaging 525 new cases per day over the previous seven days, up 43% from 367 just a week earlier, according to the state Department of Health. The previous record, set in December 2020, was 429 cases per day over seven days.

Lancaster County’s case rate per capita was slightly below the statewide rate of 97 cases per day per 100,000 population. The statewide rate was up 45% from a week earlier and was just slightly below its record rate of 100 in December 2020.

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations, meanwhile, continued to hover near the pandemic record of 186 that the county set on Dec. 15. On Thursday, the county had 171 COVID-19 patients in its three hospitals, up from 165 a week earlier, according to the health department data. There were 24 patients on ventilators.

COVID-19 deaths for December totaled 129 in Lancaster County as of Thursday morning, according to data from the county coroner. That made December the pandemic’s fourth-deadliest month, behind December 2020 (207); April 2020 (182) and January 2021 (143).

There were 718 COVID-19 deaths here in 2020, with the first recorded on March 26. As of Thursday morning, there had been 694 COVID-19 deaths in 2021, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 1,412.