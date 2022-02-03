Once thought of as rare, COVID-19 breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated are on the rise in Pennsylvania, up roughly 20% since October, a recently released state report shows.

Breakthrough infections appear to remain uncommon among boosted patients, according to Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the face of the county’s COVID-19 response.

In the 30 days ending Oct. 4, 26% of the 135,098 infections were among fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians. By Jan. 4, that percentage had ballooned to 42% of the 329,700 infections in the previous 29 days.

“Public health professionals continue to study the variant and its effects,” Maggi Barton, a state health department spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “We know that getting fully vaccinated and boosted gives the best protection against the virus and its variants.”

While Pennsylvania Department of Health officials declined to speculate as to why, Ripchinski blamed omicron, the most contagious variant yet.

Roughly 30% of COVID-19 inpatients at Lancaster General Hospital are vaccinated. An even smaller subset are boosted.

“Less than 5% of the patients we’re admitting to LGH have had their booster,” Ripchinski said.

A breakthrough or post-vaccination case is one that occurs after an individual is fully vaccinated.

Early in the nation’s vaccination campaign, health experts speculated vaccination could prevent infection.

Even though breakthrough infections can and do occur in the fully vaccinated, vaccination — including getting a booster — is still believed to be the best defense against severe infection and death.

The state health department has tracked post-vaccination cases since September.

Since then, the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among the vaccinated has also increased.

Post-vaccination death data from the state health department is on a two-month delay. The November deaths among the vaccinated will not be available until later this month, Barton said.

The state data does not include a county breakdown.

A look at the statistics

Here are the highlights from the department’s January report:

Since Jan. 1, 2021, 85% of the 79,084 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have been among the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals.

Over the same period, only 15% were vaccinated.

By Jan. 4, 2022, 25% of the 13,284 Pennsylvania hospitalizations were among the vaccinated.

Cumulatively since Jan. 1, 2021, 16% of the 14,140 COVID-19 fatalities were among vaccinated individuals.

In October — the latest data available — 31% of the 1,908 COVID-19 deaths were vaccinated Pennsylvanians.

Emerging studies show the vaccines — while still highly effective at protecting against severe illness and death — are holding up less well against omicron.

Protection against infection with the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, for example, dropped from 80% against the delta variant to 33% for omicron, according to a study by Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals who have received an mRNA vaccine — the Pfizer or Moderna brands — should get a third shot, or booster, because studies suggest waning vaccine-induced immunity.

This, in part, explains why there are more breakthrough infections, and consequently hospitalizations and deaths, Ripchinski said.

“If you’re boosted you have significantly less risk of hospitalization and death and we’re seeing that in the data,” he said.