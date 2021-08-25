With President Joe Biden’s announcement last week, COVID-19 booster shots are coming for the fully vaccinated.

Here’s who can get a booster now and when the rest of us can get their booster shot.

Who should get a COVID-19 booster now?

Only those individuals who have compromised immune systems.

On Aug. 12, before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approved the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19, the federal agency amended its emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to permit an additional dose.

“After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said of the authorization.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 3% of adults in the United States are immunocompromised. This group of Americans, though, represent about 44% of hospitalized COVID-19 breakthrough cases, a federal study found in July.

Here’s the list of who should get a booster now: those with advanced or untreated HIV infection; cancer and transplant patients; and those being treated with drugs that suppress the immune response, among others.

Are universal booster shots coming?

Yes.

Emerging research shows waning immunity after six to eight months. Boosters are fairly common as even highly effective vaccines — the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 90% effective against severe disease — become less effective over time.

Biden announced on Aug. 18 that fully vaccinated adults should get a booster shot eight months after inoculation. This recommendation, however, does not yet apply to Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

Pending approval from the FDA and CDC, boosters will start the week of Sept. 20.

“My administration has been planning for this possibility and this scenario for months,” Biden said. “We purchased enough vaccine and vaccine supplies so that when your eight-month mark comes up, you’ll be ready to get your vaccination free — that booster shot free. And we have it available.”

When should I get my booster?

Here’s the answer health officials have given: If your second shot was Feb. 15, you’re eligible for a booster eight months later on Oct. 15. If your second shot was on March 15, then the booster should be given on Nov. 15.

Will I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine?

Likely.

Because the J&J vaccine wasn’t available until March, more research is required before a booster will be recommended.

Where will boosters be available?

We’re no longer in March, when Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site first opened and the vaccine allocations were limited, leaving people to scramble for a shot, sometimes outside the county.

Today, there are roughly 80,000 vaccination locations nationwide.

Most big-box pharmacies — CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart and more — offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Is it OK to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

In short, no.

Boosters should be administered with the same manufacturer. So, patients who received a Pfizer vaccine should get a Pfizer booster.

What’s required for the booster?

No ID. No insurance. No state residency requirement. Just a copy of your vaccination card. And no out of pocket payments. COVID-19 vaccines are and always have been free of charge, although some sites do seek an administrative fee reimbursement from insurance companies.