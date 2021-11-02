The number of Lancaster County residents receiving COVID-19 booster shots more than doubled the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 from the week before after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded booster eligibility for all three approved vaccines on Oct. 21.

More than 7,700 people in the county received boosters last week, according to data from the state Department of Health. Current CDC guidelines allow boosters for people who initially received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and who are 65 years or older or adults who live or work in high-risk settings or have underlying medical conditions at least six months after their initial series. Adults who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster at least two months after their initial shot.

Eligible adults can choose any of the three vaccines to receive as their booster. Booster shots were previously only available to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients 65 years and older and adults who worked or lived in high-risk settings or had underlying medical conditions.

The number of new people becoming partially vaccinated also rose last week to nearly 2,000, its highest weekly level since late August. Approximately 1,360 county residents became fully vaccinated during that period. More than 62% of eligible county residents are at least partially vaccinated and nearly 58% are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 deaths from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 rose to 20 from 14 the week before, bringing the total number of deaths in October to 78. That made October the deadliest month since February, when 90 people in the county died of the virus, according to data from the county coroner’s office.

There are 93 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, the lowest number since mid-September, according to the state data. Sixty-five of those patients are at Lancaster General, and 85% of the LGH patients are unvaccinated, the hospital reported on its website. All but one of LGH’s COVID-19 patients in the ICU and all of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.

The number of new COVID-19 cases dipped slightly for the third week in a row, dropping to 1,195 from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30 versus 1,263 the week before. Weekly COVID-19 cases had reached their highest level since February in early October, though October saw fewer monthly cases overall than September.