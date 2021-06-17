SACA Vaccinate 5.jpg
Public concern about COVID-19 has declined sharply in Pennsylvania as the coronavirus pandemic recedes and vaccination rates increase, a new Franklin & Marshall College poll of registered voters finds.

Only 7% of respondents named COVID-19 as the most important problem facing Pennsylvania, down from 31% in F&M’s March poll.

“COVID, for a lot of people, is in the rearview mirror,” said Berwood Yost, director of F&M’s Center for Opinion Research, which interviewed 444 registered voters from June 7-13. “It’s less of a top-of-mind concern.”

In March and in four other F&M polls since the pandemic began, COVID-19 was the top concern. In June, it ranked fourth, behind government and politicians (30%), unemployment, personal finances and the economy (15%) and taxes (8%).

The number of poll participants who said they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 increased sharply from March, when 31% said they had received at least one dose. In the new poll, the figure was 79%. The vaccination rate was higher for the poll participants’ Democrats (94%) than for independents (84%) and Republicans (61%).

(Citing federal data, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday that 61.1% of Pennsylvania’s total population had received at least a first dose of vaccine, and the figure was 73.7% for those 18 and older).

Of the 89 F&M poll participants who had not yet received the vaccine, more than two-thirds said they probably or definitely would not be getting it.

The poll included 205 Democrats, 177 Republicans and 62 independents.

