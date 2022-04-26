Union Community Care has shuttered its old Welsh Mountain Health location at 584 Springville Road in Salisbury Township, effectively ending the health project begun by the Christian Medical Society of Lancaster County more than five decades ago.

Formerly known as Lancaster Health Center & Welsh Mountain Health Centers, the two federally qualified health centers merged in 2021.

Federally qualified health centers receive federal money to provide health care services to underserved communities. Union Community Care serves Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

“We've opened another set of doors to make health care easier to get to by moving our New Holland Welsh Mountain dental site into the same building as our New Holland Health Center,” Jackie Concepcion, Union Community Care’s vice president of health center operations, said in a press release.

“While this means sunsetting our beloved Welsh Mountain location, moving dental care from the mountain puts both medical and dental services in a place that is walkable from downtown New Holland,” she said.

The new location is roughly four miles away at 435 Kinzer Ave. in Earl Township.

The transition — which took place earlier this month — did not impact patient care, Nicole Specht, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Union Community is marking the end of the legacy with a “Sunsetting Welsh Mountain” event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the old Welsh Mountain Health location that will include small bites and music.

The public is invited to attend.

Welsh Mountain Medical Center was established in 1969 in a one-room schoolhouse. By the 1990s, the health center had grown to a 4,400 square-foot facility serving more than 4,000 medical and dental patients annually, according to the organization.

Welsh Mountain Medical Center ceased providing medical care at this location in 2011 when it expanded its dental services, Specht said. Medical care was consolidated and moved to Kinzer Avenue, which sees about 3,200 dental patients.