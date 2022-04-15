Chiques United Methodist Church will hold a fundraising concert for Penn State Health Life Lion at 4 p.m. May 1 at the Landisville Camp Meeting at 201 Church St., Landisville.

The concert is free and will feature choral music from composers including John Rutter, Joel Raney and G.F. Handel, among others.

Donations will be received by offering plate.

Organizers hope to raise about $2,000.

Penn State Health Life Lion provides emergency medical services for eight counties, including Lancaster County.

Tom Berdos, music director for Chiques United Methodist Church in Mount Joy, said he doesn’t have a goal amount to raise for the event, but hopes to receive generous donations.

Life Lion — like most EMS providers in the state — has struggled to keep staff. As of March 29, Life Lion had 55 openings, which represented about 23% of the organization’s hands-on staff.

“We feel that supporting them is a great cause,” Tom Berdos, music director for Chiques United Methodist Church in Mount Joy, said in an email. “This is our chance to say, ‘thank you’ and to give back.”

For more information, email Berdos at ccmusic.tom@ gmail.com.