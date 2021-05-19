Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is asking the public for blood donations after blood supplies were driven down to emergency levels last week.

The blood bank’s inventory for A+ blood type on Wednesday evening was 451 units, less than half of their normal inventory of 925 units, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, which supplies blood to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital as well as other hospitals in the region, said in a news release.

The shortage was caused after four local hospitals implemented multiple massive transfusion protocols last week, driving blood supplies down to emergency levels, according to the news release. A massive transfusion protocol is when a patient requires a minimum of 20 units of both red cells and plasma as well as two units of platelets.

Blood supplies have not been able to recover from the massive transfusions due to lower than normal collections, the blood bank said.

“We often reach out to donor centers across the country when we are dealing with low supplies,” Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank said. “However, there is currently a nationwide shortage and we are unable to import the needed blood components.”

The blood bank is asking donors to donate blood by registering at donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules/zip or by calling them at 1-800-771-0059. Appointments are strongly suggested to provide safe social distancing.

Donating blood is safe, and safety protocols are in place to provide donors with safe donation experiences, the blood bank said. Staff and donors wear masks at blood drives and donor centers, and temperatures are taken at registration. Masks are provided to donors who do not have one.