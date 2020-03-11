The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it would contribute over $560 million to programs that are trying to combat COVID-19.

Pennsylvania will receive over $16.9 million to give to state and local health departments, according to a press release.

Philadelphia will receive $3.5 million of the total amount given.

"President Trump, and his entire administration, will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy," said Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary Alez Azar in a press release.

