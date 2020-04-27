Updated April 27, 2020

The CDC has added six more items to its list of COVID-19 symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The original three were fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. The additions are:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

It does not include diarrhea, which Pennsylvania Department of Health added to the original list of symptoms about a month ago.

The World Health Organization says common symptoms are fever, tiredness and dry cough, and others include shortness of breath, aches and pains, sore throat, but "a very few people" may experience diarrhea, nausea or a runny nose.

Posted March 23, 2020

Here's how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention describe coronavirus symptoms.

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure*:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

*This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses. It also says people should call their health care provider if they develop symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if they have recently traveled to an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.

On March 23, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said studies have shown diarrhea can also be a symptom of COVID-19, and the state has updated its information accordingly.