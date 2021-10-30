Free, walk-in flu shots will be available next week at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design at 204 N. Prince St. in Lancaster.

The state’s Community-Accessible Testing & Education Mobile Response Unit will be at the college Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a campaign to offer free flu shots in low-income, vulnerable communities. Shots are available on a first come, first served basis. No appointment or pre-registration is necessary. Services are available for both insured and uninsured patients.

The flu shots are being offered through a partnership with Latino Connection, Highmark CHIP and other community partners.

Launched in April, Latino Connection’s mobile unit — known as CATE — has crisscrossed across Pennsylvania to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

CATE has previously made stops Lancaster County. Next week the mobile unit will be in Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

Flu shots will be administered by qualified health providers, which in Lancaster includes Union Care Community, a federally qualified health center.

After a relatively mild flu season last year, health officials are bracing for what could be a catastrophic winter influenza season because COVID-19 mitigation last season means fewer Americans contracted flu last and have immunity against future infection.

The shutdowns last year helped the U.S. sidestep a convergence of influenza and COVID-19, dubbed the “twin-demic,” but Americans might not be so lucky this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine.