Capital Blue Cross donated 80 computer monitors last week to Tec Centro in Lancaster to be used for community job training programs.

Formed in 2014, Tec Centro is an education arm of the Spanish American Civic Association. The organization’s mission is to provide work-force development in the Latino community with language and basic education skills as well as job training and placement.

The monitors will allow Tec Centro to expand its job training offerings and replace aging machines in other programs, said Reinaldo Rivera, the organization’s associate director.

That job instruction includes plumbing; electric; heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration; medical training and soon a certificate in software programming.

Certificate training is offered through the Harrisburg Area Community College and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

“What we’re trying to do is break the poverty cycle,” Rivera said.

In fiscal year 2019-2020, Tec Centro served more than 1,200 individuals, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated the employment challenges of those in marginalized communities.

The monitor donation on Wednesday is part of Capital’s commitment to improve the health and well-being of difficult to reach communities.

“Computer monitors are our windows into today’s world, allowing us to access the information we need to learn, live, and work,” Susan Hubley, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at Capital Blue Cross, said in a statement. “This donation will help many who sometimes struggle to gain that access.”