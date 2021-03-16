Multiple Lancaster County non-profits and civil rights organizations are banding together to provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge later this week to communities of color.

The Lancaster NAACP, Patients R Waiting, the South Asian Association of Lancaster, Bright Side Baptist Church and Bright Side Opportunities Center will collaborate to provide the vaccines on Friday, March 19 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bright Sides Opportunities Center at 515 Hershey Avenue in Lancaster, the groups said in an email.

Registration to receive the vaccine at the clinic must be completed online, the groups said. Individuals who require assistance in the completing the registration form can contact the NAACP office at 717-405-3115 or Bright Side Baptist Church at 717-295-9431, extension 0.

Patients will need to provide a photo ID and an insurance card or a Social Security card if they do not have insurance, the groups said.

There is no charge for receiving the vaccine at the clinic, the groups said. Insurance may be billed for administering the vaccine.